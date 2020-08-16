WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 27,836 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

MSD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 109,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.