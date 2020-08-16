WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 5,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 668,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.