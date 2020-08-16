WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 6,763 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.06. 396,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

