WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes $996,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in VMware by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,072 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

