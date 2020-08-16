WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 32,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,134,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,521,195. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.