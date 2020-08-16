Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Holdings Cut by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 90,004 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Fund II comprises about 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,563 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,209,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 336,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 139,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.