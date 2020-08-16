Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WINT stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.