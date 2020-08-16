Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.71. Workday posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. 563,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,753. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.