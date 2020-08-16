Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $10,080,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 139.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 406,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,372. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.