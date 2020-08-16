Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,402. Youdao has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

