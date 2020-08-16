Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

AQN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 1,330,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

