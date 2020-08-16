Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.15 Million

Brokerages expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $56.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.99 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Broadwind Energy reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full year sales of $202.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $206.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.19 million, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind Energy.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.