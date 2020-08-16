Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,290. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

