Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

EXPO traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,155 shares of company stock worth $6,776,001. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

