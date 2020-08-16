Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.28. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

