Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $50.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $46.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $204.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.28 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $218.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NXRT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

