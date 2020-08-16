Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.51). Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 91,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

