Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.47). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 2,449,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,448,223 shares of company stock worth $3,173,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 190,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,057,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,455,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.