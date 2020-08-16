Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.47). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 2,449,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,448,223 shares of company stock worth $3,173,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 190,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,057,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,455,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.