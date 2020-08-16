Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.96 Million

Analysts predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $29.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $24.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $106.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.51 million to $106.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.50 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $123.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EMCORE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.