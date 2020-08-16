Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post sales of $79.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.69 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $48.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $305.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.36 million to $310.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $320.46 million, with estimates ranging from $305.86 million to $335.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GBDC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $118,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

