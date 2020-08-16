Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

