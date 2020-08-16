Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,473,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 253.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 25.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 579,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

