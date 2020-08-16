Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.