Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 147,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,493. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

