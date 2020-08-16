Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. Gartner reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.49. 157,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

