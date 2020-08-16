Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.96 Million

Brokerages expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $110.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $130.33 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $104.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $425.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $451.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $546.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $614.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,828. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 546,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,693. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

