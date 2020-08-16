Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 62,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,575. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of XCel Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

