Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.05 Million

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $157.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.72 million and the highest is $161.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $145.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $613.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.06 million to $619.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $564.85 million, with estimates ranging from $548.40 million to $581.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TowneBank by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 8,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.