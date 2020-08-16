Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $6.84 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $6.84 or 0.00057800 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $75.70 million and $28.82 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,825.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.03627022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.02553806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00518498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00765104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00705521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,075,828 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.