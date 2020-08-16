Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

ZTS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. 1,780,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

