-$0.05 EPS Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.02. 80,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,223. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.25, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

