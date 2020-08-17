$0.10 EPS Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE:RDS.A traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

