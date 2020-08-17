-$0.20 EPS Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.07). Iheartmedia posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of ($12.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($12.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iheartmedia.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,042. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

