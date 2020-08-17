$0.35 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $115,799. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.15. 3,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,043. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

