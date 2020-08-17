-$0.37 EPS Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hertz Global posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

HTZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

HTZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 225,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,787,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.41. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $79,472.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

