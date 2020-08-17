-$0.41 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.54.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.