$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

HPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 18,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

