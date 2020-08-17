$0.70 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,891 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 1,852,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

