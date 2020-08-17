-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

CBRL stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.99. 189,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.