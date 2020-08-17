$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,688 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. 1,671,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,144. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

