$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 405,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,265. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.