-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. PBF Energy reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 297%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($7.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.45) to ($6.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

