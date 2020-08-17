1,100 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 146,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

