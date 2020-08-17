1,378 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.68. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.24 and a twelve month high of $194.49.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

