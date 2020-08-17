147,428 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,497.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $403,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

MSEX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.22. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

