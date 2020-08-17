$17.08 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $17.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.75 million and the highest is $17.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $13.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.25 million to $66.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.63 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $115,799. 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,043. The company has a market cap of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

