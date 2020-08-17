$174.38 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $174.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $180.34 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $212.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $706.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $711.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.74 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,717,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

