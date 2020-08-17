$197.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $197.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $203.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $208.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $812.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.20 million to $844.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $827.06 million, with estimates ranging from $767.60 million to $873.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

