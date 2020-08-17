2,082 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $80,388,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,962,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,312. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,268. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

