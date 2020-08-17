3,600 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Paypal makes up 1.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.